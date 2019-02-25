Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Hollywood - Hollywood's biggest stars strutted their stuff on the Oscars red carpet Sunday, and a few trends emerged: old school glamour, metallic gowns, lots of pink, trousers on the women... and one stunning gown on a man. Actor-singer Billy Porter wowed the crowd with a Christian Siriano black velvet tuxedo gown.

"When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up," the Tony and Grammy award-winner and star of the TV series Pose tweeted.

When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up. Thanks @CSiriano for creating this custom couture masterpiece. @OscarHeymanBros you have outdone yourselves with your iconic jewels. Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by Anna Bernabe. @TheAcademy #AcademyAwards2019 #oscars #oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/IpTG2OK20x — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 24, 2019

While Billy Porter trended on Twitter, the designer also tweeted:

Porter also stunned at the Golden Globes last month in his bejeweled gray suit and hot pink cape.