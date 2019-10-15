PICS: Top streetstyle looks at AFI Fashion Week









Representing the Pantsula's. Picture: SDR

Last week we attended the AFI Fashion Week where fashionistas, critics buyers, celebrities, the media and the public all gathered to get a preview of the spring/summer 2020 collections from acclaimed African designers. Held at the Sandton Convention Centre on October 10-12, this season of AFI saw over 30 designers including David Tlale, Gavin Rajah, Kahindo, Nao Setari, Eric Raisina, Mia Afato, Loin Cloth & Ashes to name but a few take to their runway to showcase the biggest trends they've been working on.

Nicole Davy. Picture: Itumeleng English





As expected, attendees put their best foot forward and revealed their elite fashion sense. Nicole Davy walked the red carpet in stunning green pants, orange shirt and red hair.





Also wearing red was Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi who went for a glittery suit, while the host of the red carpet, Thembisa Mdoda looked glamorous in a Dainty Frocks African print dress.





Reigning Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi. Picture:Itumeleng English





AFIFW was launched 12 years ago by Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe with the aim to give young, up-and-coming designers a platform to showcase their talent.



