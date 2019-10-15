PICS: Top streetstyle looks at AFI Fashion Week
I don’t look like this everyday 😘 #afi_sa #afifashionweek
Cinderella heading to the @afi_sa ball & this damn paparazzi 🙄 @katlegomokubyane . Jokes y’all know I planned this shot xo . . . . . . . #LoveLaurenJohnson #LaurenDigitalDiary #ootdbylaurenjohnson #creative #styleinspo #streetstyle #fashion #styleblogger #fashionaddict #ootd #digitalblogger #instablog #blackbloggersclub #style #afifashionweek #zaraonline #zarasouthafrica
Had the pleasure of attending the @afi_sa fashion show with this amazing talent. I’ve been refraining from calling her my designer the whole night but she indeed worked her magic on these pants, thank you @avant_centric_being & @bohcol for doing the things😍😍. . . . . . . . . #artsonmain #sandton #afi #afifashionweek #designer #asmuhlewearsit #style #fashionmogulinthemaking #muhlematthew #fashionweek #black #queer #queereye #billionairesandton
