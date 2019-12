Gugu Khathi at the Gauteng Summer Cup. Picture: Instagram.

On Saturday, Joburg hosted the last horse racing event for the year-the Gauteng Summer Cup.

Summer Cup in years.





This year's Summer Cup comprised of horse racing, local talent, parties, fashion, and family fun.









Marquees like the Social Marquee offered its guests a great experience of watching the race seated comfortably, the Voguish Marquee brought luxury. It had a Sherose Beauty Bar where people could do a re-touch of their makeup while the Eyadini Marquee hosted a lit party.





“Three years ago we embarked on a bold new direction with our strategy, transforming the Gauteng Summer Cup into 'The People’s Race’. We are proud to announce this move has seen the race grow exponentially year-on-year," said Rob Scott, CEO Sports Betting and Media, Phumelela.





Here are the hottest outfits spotted at the Summer Cup.

















































The Gauteng Summer Cup, presented by TAB Betting World, brought thousands of people flocking to Turffontein on November 30 for what many are touting as the greatest