PICS: What went down on the last day of SA Fashion Week

Before lockdown, South African Fashion Week was one of the most exciting events to attend. Getting glammed up to sit on the front-row was something most fashionistas looked forward to.

Things have changed though, thanks to the arrival of Covid-19. Under the new normal, we still get a front-row seat but on a virtual platform.

While it was better to watch designers showcase their latest works from the comfort of our home, the connection proved to be a challenge, at times. Nonetheless, we loved the creativity and innovation of our local designers, which proves that the future of fashion in SA is in good hands.

On Saturday, which was the last day of the showcase, Thabo Kopele presented a range of formal shorts, linen pants and stylish jackets with nude and blue as the dominating colours.

Thabo Kopele. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Gugu by Gugu followed with a colour block collection consisting of wool cardigans, adjacent tops, woven shirts, and bucket hats.