PICS: What went down on the last day of SA Fashion Week
Before lockdown, South African Fashion Week was one of the most exciting events to attend. Getting glammed up to sit on the front-row was something most fashionistas looked forward to.
Things have changed though, thanks to the arrival of Covid-19. Under the new normal, we still get a front-row seat but on a virtual platform.
While it was better to watch designers showcase their latest works from the comfort of our home, the connection proved to be a challenge, at times. Nonetheless, we loved the creativity and innovation of our local designers, which proves that the future of fashion in SA is in good hands.
On Saturday, which was the last day of the showcase, Thabo Kopele presented a range of formal shorts, linen pants and stylish jackets with nude and blue as the dominating colours.
Gugu by Gugu followed with a colour block collection consisting of wool cardigans, adjacent tops, woven shirts, and bucket hats.
Maklele presented a range of cotton shorts, stylish tops with fanny pack embellishments rich in brown and a bit of olive green.
Boyde focused on detailing and created modern suits with bold stitches on the jackets. Xavier played with linen to create cropped pants. He also added grey denim.
Street style was presented by BLVNK, who paired shorts with ombre T-shirts, and bucket hats. Neo presented a casual colour block range of ombre T-shirts, smart tracksuits and wide-legged satin cropped pants.
Art Club & Friends showcased a subtle collection of crisp white suits and stylish blue coats.
Naked Ape had a black range. He presented pinstripe suits and stylish coats while Ephymol played with different patterns. Franc Elis had a mixture of men and women’s wear.
The SAFW Spring/Summer 21 showcase took place at the Mall Of Africa.