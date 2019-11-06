Pink Polo style inspired by SA fashion weeks









The Pink Polo takes place at the beautiful Val de Vie Estate. Picture: Supplied This Saturday, the immaculate Val de Vie Estate will once again be transformed by a glorious colour explosion of all shades of pink for this year’s Pink Polo presented by Biomedical Emporium. Since the inception of this prestigious event in 2010, the Pink Polo has brought together celebrities, socialites, fashionistas and families for a day filled with polo and entertainment while raising funds and creating awareness of symptoms and early detection of breast cancer, as well as assisting women and men affected by the disease, throughout South Africa. The day will be spent rubbing shoulders with the who’s who on the social scene, soaking up the summer sun, taking in the spectacular mountain view while sipping on champagne; and the perfect polo-appropriate outfit is as essential as the bubbles in that campagne. The key to putting together the perfect outfit is to find the balance between sophisticated style and comfort. Your look needs to be classy and elegant. Not forgetting a hint of pink. DO NOT go black tie, red carpet gowns, skin revealing and garish.

For comfort stay away from stilettos and opt for block heels or elegant sandals.

When it comes to your makeup, ladies need to bear in mind that it can get really hot. So keep your look natural and light. Stay clear from over-done evening looks.

Still looking for an outfit?

Here are some looks from South African designers featured at recent fashion week shows, Africa Fashion International Fashion Week Johannesburg and Durban Fashion Fair, to draw inspiration from.

One can never go wrong with classic white. This outfit by Leigh Schubert is the epitome of sophisticated cool.

Leigh Schubert. Picture: Simon Deiner / SDR / Group of Creatives

The pants suit is so trendy right now and can definitely work for a day at the polo. I love the soft feathery feminine detail on the sleeves of this Taibo Bacar suit. The tropical print on a pale pink background. A great way to bring in the theme colour.

Taibo Bacar. Picture: Simon Deiner / SDR / Group of Creatives

Going pink doesn’t mean it has to be pastels. This Treasure Cindi maxi dress shows how you can to wear pink in a bold way. The dark pink, light pink and black mottled leopard print dress on this long flowing dress will no doubt make a dramatic entrance.

Treasure Cindi. Picture: Simon Deiner / SDR

Their’s nothing more feminine than pretty bows, puffy sleeves and full flared skirts. Which is why I simply couldn’t resist adding this Loin Cloth and Ashes dress. The sweetheart neckline and playful yellow print adds a fun element to the dress.

Loin Cloth and Ashes. Picture: Simon Deiner / SDR / Group of Creatives







