This Saturday, the immaculate Val de Vie Estate will once again be transformed by a glorious colour explosion of all shades of pink for this year’s Pink Polo presented by Biomedical Emporium.
Since the inception of this prestigious event in 2010, the Pink Polo has brought together celebrities, socialites, fashionistas and families for a day filled with polo and entertainment while raising funds and creating awareness of symptoms and early detection of breast cancer, as well as assisting women and men affected by the disease, throughout South Africa.
The day will be spent rubbing shoulders with the who’s who on the social scene, soaking up the summer sun, taking in the spectacular mountain view while sipping on champagne; and the perfect polo-appropriate outfit is as essential as the bubbles in that campagne.
The key to putting together the perfect outfit is to find the balance between sophisticated style and comfort.
Your look needs to be classy and elegant. Not forgetting a hint of pink. DO NOT go black tie, red carpet gowns, skin revealing and garish.