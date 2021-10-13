Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch shows off his expensive sneaker game

Sportsmen and luxury are inseparable. Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch may be off the pitch due to his shoulder injury. However, he is still slaying, fashion-wise. The football star with 548K followers on Instagram enjoys sharing pictures of himself in expensive garb. In his latest post, he was wearing Gucci Mickey Mouse sneakers and Gucci socks. The sneakers cost $720 (about R10 700), while the socks are priced at $195.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyoso_3 (@thembinkosi_lorch_3) The sneakers that Lorch wore are part of the Gucci capsule collection with Disney. Inspired by the 2020 Lunar New Year, the collection was part of the Chinese Year of the Rat celebration. The brand created the collection to pay tribute to the mom and dad of the Disney characters family — Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Lorch seems fond of Gucci as he has several clothing items from the brand, including a beanie, shorts, belts, sneakers, bags and more.