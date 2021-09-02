Plus-size model Precious Lee partners with Pandora as its global muse

New York-based, plus-size model Precious Lee partnered with Pandora as one of its global muses for the ’Return of Special Occasions’ jewellery collection. Lee, the first black curvy model to appear on the pages on American Vogue in 2015, is a die-hard fan of bold accessories.

She describes herself as a ‘radical self-lover who is in the business of making history’. At first, lee wanted to become a lawyer until she started modelling at a young age, and as she grew, she realised that modelling is a platform she could use to inspire and empower young black women. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRECIOUS LEE (@preciousleexoxo) Her love for jewellery started when she was young.

“I grew up in a very bold, statement piece kind of household. “I’ve always watched the people around me whose style I love to express themselves through jewellery. “Jewellery is a cool opportunity to use style every day to live out loud, express yourself, have fun and start your day in a positive space.

“I love to stack my jewellery and to mix and match. “I’m a rebel at heart,” says the supermodel. The Global Muses include a wide range of talents and backgrounds: from dancers to actors, models and artists.

Each muse is celebrated for their distinctive sense of style, bold self-expression and authentic voice. The other two new muses include Evan Mock and Cici Xiang. They join Georgia May Jagger, Larsen Thompson and Tasya van Ree, who have been Pandora Muses since 2019.