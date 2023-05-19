Princess Catherine wears emerald green R67K dress to honour Mental Health Awareness Week

The Princess of Wales, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, had some royal duties to fulfil this week and stepped out in style. During her second outing for Mental Health Awareness Week, Princess Catherine donned an emerald green dress and paired it with Alessandra Rich two-tone heels.

The Princess of Wales visited her favourite charity, the Anna Freud Centre, to tackle this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme, “Anxiety”. Green is not just another bright colour. It symbolises that you care about mental health awareness and advocate for it. That is why others often wear a green ribbon, the international symbol of mental health awareness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) Designed by Suzannah London, Princess Catherine’s flippy wiggle dress is made of pure Italian silk crepe.

“The original inspiration derives from a late 1940s wiggle dress, which we have re-cut to have it skim over the bodice with a fluid, gentle, soft movement throughout the skirt, from the hips to the hemline. The contrasting navy silk-covered buttons work from double to single-breasted down the centre front for closure. The dress is lined in silk habotai and comes with a detachable silk crepe belt backed in leather,” reads the dress’s description.