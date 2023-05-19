Princess Catherine wears emerald green R67K dress to honour Mental Health Awareness Week

The Princess of Wales, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, had some royal duties to fulfil this week and stepped out in style.
During her second outing for Mental Health Awareness Week, Princess Catherine donned an emerald green dress and paired it with Alessandra Rich two-tone heels.
The Princess of Wales visited her favourite charity, the Anna Freud Centre, to tackle this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme, “Anxiety”.
Green is not just another bright colour. It symbolises that you care about mental health awareness and advocate for it. That is why others often wear a green ribbon, the international symbol of mental health awareness.
Designed by Suzannah London, Princess Catherine’s flippy wiggle dress is made of pure Italian silk crepe.
“The original inspiration derives from a late 1940s wiggle dress, which we have re-cut to have it skim over the bodice with a fluid, gentle, soft movement throughout the skirt, from the hips to the hemline. The contrasting navy silk-covered buttons work from double to single-breasted down the centre front for closure. The dress is lined in silk habotai and comes with a detachable silk crepe belt backed in leather,” reads the dress’s description.
Also available in white, the Suzannah London wiggle dress costs a whopping £2 790 (about R67 000), but that’s nothing when you’re part of the British royal family.
It’s true when they say “if it’s nice you buy it twice”, because the Princess of Wales has the dress in both colours (green and white). She wore the white one at the Grenfell Tower memorial service last year.
Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.