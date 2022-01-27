Princess Charlene of Monaco’s niece, Charlotte Casiraghi, opens Chanel Haute Couture show

By Christian Lowe French fashion house Chanel shook up conventions by sending a horse out onto the catwalk at its Haute Couture show in Paris on Tuesday.

The animal was ridden by Charlotte Casiraghi, a niece of Charlene Wittstock’s husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, and a competitive showjumper who is also a Chanel brand ambassador. Wearing a Chanel jacket made of black tweed and decorated with sequins, Casiraghi rode out at the start of the show, cantering several times around a catwalk designed to resemble a horse training ring. Chanel ambassador and competitive showjumper Charlotte Casiraghi rode out at the start of its Haute Couture show in Paris, cantering several times around a catwalk designed to resemble a horse training ring https://t.co/NedQlb1x3i pic.twitter.com/BgI2QZcTE2 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2022 During an interview with Vogue’s Hamish Bowles, the luxury fashion brand’s creative director, Virginie Viard, said she was inspired by the Roaring 20s, which is apt as it’s an era that continues to excite many designers.

“I was inspired by the ’20s a little — the feathers, the fringe,” Viard told Vogue. “The feminine side of the Constructivists, the girl inside!” On the collection she said: “It’s a summer collection, so it’s very fresh, even with a lot of embroideries.” The idea for Charlotte of Monaco opening the show with her horse, Kuskus, came from artist Xavier Veilhan, who designed the set of the show, held at the Grand Palais Ephemere, an exhibition and performance space in Paris.