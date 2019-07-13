Diana, Princess of Wales, smiles as she arrives at the Tate Gallery in London. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt, File)

A sweatshirt that Princess Diana often wore to the gym has sold for nearly R750 000 – more than ten times its reserve price.

A collector from California snapped up the Virgin Atlantic-branded item after "intense" bidding in the online auction.

Princess Diana's sweatshirt. (Sarina Carlos/RR Auction via AP)

US auctioneers RR Auction said that interest in Diana remained strong and has been boosted by the birth of her grandchildren in recent years.

The dark blue cotton and polyester sweatshirt was a gift from airline owner Sir Richard Branson and features a screen-printed image of the Virgin Atlantic ‘flying lady’ logo with the words ‘Fly Atlantic’.

Included with the sweatshirt is a small handwritten note which reads: "Dearest Jenni, Lots of love from, Diana, x."

Jenni refers to Jenni Rivett, who owned the sweatshirt and served as Diana’s personal trainer for seven years. She has said that Diana wore it to the gym every day as an attempt to foil the paparazzi because the picture would always be the same.

Bobby Livingston of RR Auction said: "The bidding was intense, especially at the end where it blew up. The buyer was a collector in California but there was interest from all over the world."

Rivett says the money from the sale will go to a family in Malawi to pay for their daughter’s education.

Garments worn by Diana – especially formal ones – have previously sold for large amounts at auction.

The Victor Edelstein velvet gown that the princess wore when she danced with John Travolta at a White House state dinner in 1985 was sold for £240 000 in 2013.

Daily Mail