Proudly SA announces ‘Local Fashion Police’ top 10 finalists

Proudly South African has announced the names of 10 fashionistas who have made it to the ‘Local Fashion Police’ finals. In August, Proudly SA launched the ‘Local Fashion Police’ competition, and about 350 fashion lovers showed off their talents by wearing local brands.

Only 10 made it to the finals to stand a chance to win R20 000, and they are: @BeckyTracy (Twitter entry) @Bhongolethu_Tobela (Instagram entry)

@DubulaKaise (Twitter entry) @jazelles (Instagram entry) @nelly_faze (Instagram entry)

@Thee Aspiring Queen (Facebook entry) @bahtoz (Twitter entry) @obusisayo (Instagram entry)

@yayarsa (Instagram entry) @ThandazaGal (Twitter entry) Congratulating the finalists, Proudly SA Chief Marketing Officer, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi said: “There is talent in South Africa, and if we need further proof that many people are supporting local, this competition has provided a platform for people to show their love, support and pride for local designers and the CTFL (Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster) Sector overall.

“We hope that people will continue to buy locally made fashion items and help the cause to create jobs even beyond this competition.” Out of the 10, only four will be picked by the judges to model their garments at a fashion show set to take place later this month. The judging panel includes Sello Medupe from SCALO Designs, Mapholo Ratau of Ledikana Designs, Biji Gibbs, Gavin Rajah and Hangwani Nengovhela.