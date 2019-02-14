Aptly rendered in a bold Hibiscus colourway, the unique asymmetrical lacing system creates a perfect top-down view of the shape of a heart.
One of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes, the latest iteration is designed with beautiful fashion-forward detailing inspired by on point street style.
Featuring PUMA branding on the heel with a tonal formstripe on the lateral and medial side, these stylish sneakers will be a hit all year-round.
The Basket Crush Emboss sneakers, retailing for R1 399, are available at PUMA stores, Sportscene, Side Step, Superbalist and selected retailers.
