Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Punk fashion pioneer Vivienne Westwood dies at age 81

File photo: Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood talks to models backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week. Picture: Reuters

File photo: Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood talks to models backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week. Picture: Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

The designer and punk pioneer passed away “peacefully and surrounded by her family” in Clapham, South London on Thursday, an announcement on her brand’s official social media page said.

Story continues below Advertisement

It read: “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.

“She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

More on this

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Westwood’s husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, 56, said about going on without her: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

Westwood has been hailed for bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream and shot to fame after she made clothes for the Sex Pistols’ manager Malcolm McLaren’s famous fashion boutique on the King’s Road, London, known as ‘SEX’.

She was also obsessed with shaking up established systems, and famously said she wanted to see if she could put a “spoke in the system”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The designer is also survived by two children – Ben, born 1963, who she shared with erotica photographer Derek Westwood, and Joseph Corré, born 1967, who she had with Malcolm McLaren.

Related Topics:

EnglandUnited KingdomDeaths and TributesHaute CoutureLuxury fashionPop culture

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz