R20m raised to fight malaria and all it took was a bracelet

It’s not just a bracelet, it’s a contribution towards fighting hunger and the spread of malaria.

While the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a non-profit organisation called Goodbye Malaria is working tirelessly to combat the increasing number of malaria infections.

The organisation has partnered with Relate to create and sell beaded bracelets in aid of the battle against malaria. So far, the partnership has generated more than R11.5-million to support Goodbye Malaria’s malaria elimination efforts in southern Africa, with a further R8.5m generated to sustain the lives of crafters who live in poverty.

Speaking on last year’s sales of the bracelet which generated more than R1.7m, Goodbye Malaria co-founder Sherwin Charles said: “These bracelets have made a tangible difference to our efforts to say ‘goodbye malaria’. And it is thanks to organisations like Relate that help us make this difference.”

The bracelet initiative is also aimed at creating earning opportunities and sustaining the livelihoods of crafters from disadvantaged backgrounds, of which 98 percent are women.