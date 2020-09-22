R20m raised to fight malaria and all it took was a bracelet
It’s not just a bracelet, it’s a contribution towards fighting hunger and the spread of malaria.
While the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a non-profit organisation called Goodbye Malaria is working tirelessly to combat the increasing number of malaria infections.
The organisation has partnered with Relate to create and sell beaded bracelets in aid of the battle against malaria. So far, the partnership has generated more than R11.5-million to support Goodbye Malaria’s malaria elimination efforts in southern Africa, with a further R8.5m generated to sustain the lives of crafters who live in poverty.
Speaking on last year’s sales of the bracelet which generated more than R1.7m, Goodbye Malaria co-founder Sherwin Charles said: “These bracelets have made a tangible difference to our efforts to say ‘goodbye malaria’. And it is thanks to organisations like Relate that help us make this difference.”
The bracelet initiative is also aimed at creating earning opportunities and sustaining the livelihoods of crafters from disadvantaged backgrounds, of which 98 percent are women.
“You're not buying a bracelet, you're creating jobs and protecting lives. Our bracelets are made in the township of Khayelitsha by gogos and tatas who still have families to support. We build skills and support those who wish to succeed. A portion of the proceeds also goes towards on-the-ground indoor residual spray programmes,” said Charles.
Through its retail operations, Goodbye Malaria raises additional funds by selling casual merchandise handcrafted by local artisans in upskilling programmes that help shape societal transformation through education and economic empowerment.