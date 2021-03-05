’Real Housewives of Durban’s Ayanda Ncwane makes a casual catch-up with her a friend look like a fashion event

During the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Durban, Ayanda Ncwane continued to out-dress all of her co-stars. She is, hands-down, the style queen of the show. Every scene of every episode, her looks have been show-stoppers. She’s known for her late arrivals to events and her grand entrances when she gets there. Always graceful and ever the lady, she’s well aware of the fact that she will always be the most stylish woman there.

It’s not gone unnoticed that no matter the occasion is, Ncwane will dress up. Even if she’s just having tea with the girls, she looks like she’s off to attend fashion week in Milan.

We have yet to see her in casual wear.

Even when she’s at home with her boys she still looks fabulous.

During the latest episode, she invites Naidoo over to her home for a catch-up session.

Now Naidoo, who herself is always very well-dressed, even felt under-dressed for a her visit.

While Naidoo’s black and gold sequins top might have seem a bit much for an afternoon visit to a friend’s house, Ncwane took it to another level.

Sorisha Naidoo visits Ayanda.

“My goodness, if I knew we were getting this dressed up for our chat and coffee, I would have made of an effort,” she said as she sat down across Ayanda.

Ayanda dressed up for a catch-up with Sorisha.

In an attempt to make Naidoo feel better, Ncwane told her that she already looked dressed up.

Now ladies, this is what I would like to know.

How would you feel if you were in Naidoo’s shoes? And would you dress-up as if you’re off to an event when you have your girlfriend over?

Usually, if you head over to your BBF’s place for a little gossip session over drinks, you just want to be chilled. No make-up, messy hair and comfy clothes.

Shu! I would have to step up my style game if this is how catch-up sessions are going to look like.