Rebecca Malope taps into fashion

By Cebolethu Shinga The legendary gospel singer Rebecca Malope has ventured into fashion.

In a post on Instagram, the gospel singer known as ‘The Queen of Gospel’ has shared a video where she is seen showing clothes that she made for her choir. According to Malope, anything is possible as long as people put their mind into it. “If I can do this, you can also do it. More is coming,” said Malope.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rebecca Malope (@dr_rebeccamalope) This follows a video she posted on Instagram in February where she was showing a dress she made and giving motivation to people to explore all their talents. The renowned singer took a moment to encourage her followers to continue pursuing their talents. Malope claimed that she’s no longer buying clothes but was now making her own clothes from scratch. She showed a detailed dress where she mixed two fabrics to come up with a uniquely styled dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rebecca Malope (@dr_rebeccamalope) “Don’t give up, it’s not too late to learn something new. Look at me, I learnt how to make my own clothes. Now I am not buying clothes anymore, I sit down and make them,” said Malope. She concluded by urging people to start a journey of self-discovery to uncover their unique ability and talent.