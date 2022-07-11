Regé-Jean Page supports Florence Pugh after bodyshaming

Regé-Jean Page is supporting Florence Pugh after she was bodyshamed. After Florence blasted “vulgar” men for trying to “destroy” her body image with negative comments because she wore a hot pink see-through Valentino Haute Couture gown to the Italian fashion house’s Autumn/Winter 2022 show in Rome last week, Page took to Instagram to defend the actress.

Resharing Pugh’s message alongside a clapping emoji, Page, who is 34, wrote. “When the boys are out of line, have a word. Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. “The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake.” Watch video:

In her original Instagram message, Pugh, 24, called it “interesting” to see men on the internet take such joy in slagging off her body publicly. She wrote: “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be." The “Little Women” star has “come to terms with the intricacies of” of her body and has learnt to “accept” the imperfections others highlighted and so doesn’t care about being “so ‘flat chested’”.

