Reigning Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green. (Picture: Masi Losi/ANA)

Reigning Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green has some pertinent advice for the hundreds of young hopefuls who would like to fill her shoes come August.

There are already more than 500 applicants for the 2019 competition, and it seems likely that a record number of entries will be received this year for the pageant, which takes place on Women’s Day, Friday, August 9, at Sun International’s flagship venue, the Sun Arena at Times Square, Pretoria.

So what, does Green believe, is needed to win the competition?

“You must really want it. You need drive, passion and stamina! Miss South Africa should also have a serving heart, be relatable, generous and passionate about empowering other women and girls. Never underestimate the power of one. You need to shine as the best form of yourself. Always be authentic and talk and act from the heart. Don’t pretend to be something you are not.”