Representation matters: The evolution of Barbie and how one image morphed into 175 looks

As a toddler in the early 2000s, almost every baby girl wanted a Barbie doll with straight blonde hair and blue eyes despite the misrepresentation. It was because it was deemed the most beautiful doll. All thanks to the European beauty standards that made us believe that’s how every beautiful woman should look like.

Now that we are grown, we understand that every person is beautiful despite their body shape, hair texture and skin colour. It's good to see Mattel, a toy company that produces Barbie dolls, is keeping up with the times and have taken a more inclusive approach. The introduction of inclusive dolls

The year 2022 saw the brand introduce a wide range of diverse Barbie dolls. On their journey to represent global diversity and inclusivity in the fashion doll aisle, Mattel launched Barbie dolls with hearing aids, Ken dolls with vitiligo, a new Fashionista doll with a prosthetic leg and Ken options with rooted short hair. “Barbie wholeheartedly believes in the power of representation and as the most diverse doll line on the market, we are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types, and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them. It’s important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don’t resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion,” explains Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. Barbie dolls. Picture: Supplied First doll with Scoliosis

In February this year, they launched Chelsea, Barbie’s little sister with Scoliosis, to teach the world about different physical conditions and make children enjoy playing with toys that look like them, while normalising the wearing of a back brace. To ensure the accuracy of the doll, Barbie worked closely with Board Certified Neurosurgeon and specialist in children’s complex spinal disorders Dr Luke Macyszyn, who provided counsel throughout the development of the Chelsea doll with Scoliosis. “As a neurosurgeon focusing on complex spinal disorders, I was honoured to work with Barbie on the development of the Chelsea with scoliosis doll and ensure the accuracy of her shape and spinal alignment. This doll is an amazing example of representation for young children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with scoliosis or wearing a back brace,” says Macyszyn.

Chelsea, the first doll with Scoliosis. Picture: Supplied A doll with Down Syndrome In April, the brand worked with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to launch a doll with Down Syndrome. According to research by the United Nations (UN), approximately 3 000 to 5 000 children are born with Down Syndrome yearly. And for people like Enya, 26, a model and influencer from the Netherlands, seeing a doll that looks like them makes their inner child so happy.

“As a child, Barbie was a huge part of mine and my sister’s childhood, so the fact that there is now a Barbie that looks like me and that I can identify with is indescribable. It is so important that children become more aware of diversity and inclusion from a young age, showing there is not one ideal image. That you, I, and everyone, can be included, we are all beautiful, and that Down syndrome is a part of us, society, and the world,” says Anya.

Barbie doll with Down Syndrome. More inclusive dolls coming up Other toys introduced by Barbie include a doll that uses a wheelchair or a prosthetic limb and a doll without hair. The brand will continue with the rollout of Barbie dolls in various body types, including a new Fashionista doll wearing braces as part of its inclusive doll line, which has over 175 looks. The Barbie inclusive range.