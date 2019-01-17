

South Africa's very own fashion elites, Rich Mnisi and Trevor Stuurman are in the capital of China for Harbin Fashion Week, giving the Chinese a run for their money.

The duo showed them how it's done in SA, serving the best street style looks. One of our favourite looks is Stuurman's all-green outfit by Amos Ananda. Stuurman donned cream-soda tracksuits, pairing them with an ankle length puffer jacket and Versace sunglasses just to throw a bit of shade.





Trevor Stuurman dripping in cream soda. Picture: Instagram.





Mnisi also snapped in his superhero fit. He wore black ankle grazer pants with pleats on the side, matching them with a red and black buckle up bomber jacket- completing the look with a half face mask.





Rich Mnisi. Picture: Twitter.





Here are more of the duo's hottest looks at Harbin Fashion Week.









Now on Sale, Shop Me shot by @trevor_stuurman pic.twitter.com/ySThiuG84Q — Rich Mnisi (@therichmnisi) January 14, 2019



