Trevor Stuurman. Picture: Instagram.
Trevor Stuurman. Picture: Instagram.
Rich Mnisi. Picture: Instagram.
Rich Mnisi. Picture: Instagram.
South Africa's very own fashion elites, Rich Mnisi and Trevor Stuurman are in the capital of China for Harbin Fashion Week, giving the Chinese a run for their money. 

The duo showed them how it's done in SA, serving the best street style looks. One of our favourite looks is Stuurman's all-green outfit by Amos Ananda. Stuurman donned cream-soda tracksuits, pairing them with an ankle length puffer jacket and Versace sunglasses just to throw a bit of shade. 

Trevor Stuurman dripping in cream soda. Picture: Instagram. 

Mnisi also snapped in his superhero fit. He wore black ankle grazer pants with pleats on the side, matching them with a red and black buckle up bomber jacket- completing the look with a half face mask. 

Rich Mnisi. Picture: Twitter. 

Here are more of the duo's hottest looks at Harbin Fashion Week. 