Rich Mnisi collaborates with singer and songwriter Josh Middleton

Acclaimed fashion designer, Rich Mnisi, has partnered with singer and songwriter, Josh Middleton for an exclusive photo shoot.

Captured by award-winning photographer Antoinette Reinecke at the Everard Read Gallery, 18-year-old Middleton is dressed in bright pieces from Rich Mnisi's latest season titled ‘Alkebulan’, which appeared at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Berlin.

About the garments selected for the shoot, Mnisi said: “Alkebulan is the oldest name for Africa, here we reimagine our land free of pain and call mother to protect us. The fertile soil of unfettered expression that nourishes our work takes form yet again through the preservation of her story and inspired by my late grandmother, Nwa-Mulamula.”

Reinecke, who used this opportunity to bring together music moments into fashion to create art, is ecstatic about the collaboration.

Josh Middleton dripping in Rich Mnisi. Picture: Antoinette Reinecke.

He said: “I’ve had the privilege of capturing several portraits of Josh over the years of his music career. I thoroughly enjoy collaborating with him, and we have created work together that I am proud of. This particular shoot was a real highlight. Rich Mnisi’s incredible designs are an amazing source of inspiration and a true work of art in their own right. Add to that the masterpieces in the Everard Read Gallery and Josh’s creative energy and you have all the ingredients necessary for a truly powerful visual.”