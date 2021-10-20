Rich Mnisi takes his Mafamba Yexe collection to Portugal Fashion
South African designer Rich Mnisi is killing it on the international stage. The designer who showcased at Milan Fashion Week in September bagged another international fashion show. He presented his Mafamba Yexe collection at Portugal Fashion.
Debuted in Milan Fashion Week, the Rich Mnisi Mafamba Yexe collection explores the origins of Bumba, the vomiting creation god of Congo’s Bushongo mythology.
The award-winning designer took to Instagram to explain the inspiration behind the collection.
He said: “This collection, Mafamba Yexe, finds its inspiration in a microscopic view of Bumba’s purge, made up of cells that, like so many others, split apart to multiply. Pain on the outside, pain on the inside, discomfort everywhere.
“From that discomfort, cells made echoes of their own likeness, and Bumba birthed the world. In every world, microscopic and universal, discomfort was the channel from loneliness to community. From strangeness to connection, to reflection, and eventually, to self-discovery.
“We return to vivid green, a grounding brand colour, meeting a fiery palette of yellows and reds across signature silhouettes. Abstract prints inspired by bacteria under a microscope creep across the body. Smooth and printed leathers lend lively tactility, while feathers offer a softer touch.“
Below are some of our best looks from the collection.
In other news, Rich Mnisi won the GQ Best Dressed Award this past weekend, as he is one of the most stylish men in South Africa.