Rich Mnisi takes his Mafamba Yexe collection to Portugal Fashion

South African designer Rich Mnisi is killing it on the international stage. The designer who showcased at Milan Fashion Week in September bagged another international fashion show. He presented his Mafamba Yexe collection at Portugal Fashion. Debuted in Milan Fashion Week, the Rich Mnisi Mafamba Yexe collection explores the origins of Bumba, the vomiting creation god of Congo’s Bushongo mythology.

The award-winning designer took to Instagram to explain the inspiration behind the collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi) He said: “This collection, Mafamba Yexe, finds its inspiration in a microscopic view of Bumba’s purge, made up of cells that, like so many others, split apart to multiply. Pain on the outside, pain on the inside, discomfort everywhere. “From that discomfort, cells made echoes of their own likeness, and Bumba birthed the world. In every world, microscopic and universal, discomfort was the channel from loneliness to community. From strangeness to connection, to reflection, and eventually, to self-discovery.