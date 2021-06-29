Rich Mnisi to host the fourth YouthX Live event

Multi-talented South Africa designer Rich Mnisi has partnered with Nedbank on a YouthX programme, which will run until October. The designer will host a masterclass on Thursday, July 1, to talk about his journey in the fashion and beauty industry.

Joined by the Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank, Sisandile Cikido, content creator and influencer Landzy Gama, and journalist and TV presenter Abigail Visagie, Mnisi will share tips on how to start a fashion label, as well as acquire educational skills in the industry and more. Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs Khensani Nobanda said the programme was launched to inspire the youth to unlock their potential through the likes of Rich Mnisi and other changemakers who are leaders in their industries. I am so excited to announce that I will hosting a masterclass in collaboration with @Nedbank @Unlocked_ZA as the Beauty & Fashion change-maker. The talk will be 01 July 2021 so make sure you register and sign up for a free ticket on the @Unlocked_ZA website. pic.twitter.com/gq27S07ykm — Rich Mnisi (@therichmnisi) June 28, 2021 “As we close off Youth Month, we encourage everyone to continue the conversation on how we can help the youth in tackling unemployment.

YouthX is created to equip them with resources and financial education to address societal challenges such as youth unemployment,” said Nobanda. The event is open to the public for free and can be streamed online on the YouthX webpage. Rich Mnisi recently launched a capsule Pride Collection that laud the LGBTQIA+ communities and minorities groups.