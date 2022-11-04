Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, November 4, 2022

Rihanna dragged by fans for inviting Johnny Depp to her fashion show

Actor Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard arrive at the Southport Magistrates Court on Australia's Gold Coast, April 18, 2016. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's wife, actress Amber Heard, appeaed in a Queensland court Monday charged with illegally smuggling the couple's Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country on a private jet while Depp was shooting a Pirates of the Caribbean movie last year. Picture: Dave Hunt/ Reuters

Published 2h ago

Musician and businesswoman Rihanna is being dragged on social media for inviting Johnny Depp to make a guest appearance on her forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

TMZ reports that Depp will be the first male in Savage X Fenty history to have a spotlight moment on the show.

Depp, who won a domestic violence case filed by his former wife Amber Heard, is seemingly being welcomed with open arms by the entertainment industry.

Earlier last month, he performed with Jeff Beck at The Anthem in Washington, where his attorneys were in attendance.

However, that is different on Twitter. Most people find it hard to forgive him, despite winning the case.

They have taken to the social media app to voice their opinions and question Rihanna’s integrity for associating with a man who was accused of domestic violence when she's also a domestic violence survivor.

Twitter user @overdramatique commented: “Rihanna is a billionaire, so that's strike one. One minute she's not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, and the next minute she's announcing she is, and for some reason, she invited Johnny Depp to be part of her show. Morals where?”

Another tweep @platformedboots said: “I’m sorry, but she’s lowkey always in support of suspicious and unsavoury characters so at this point, I have to believe it’s intentional and this is who she is.”

The Savage X Fenty show will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 9.

Below are more reactions from tweeps who are questioning Rihanna’s decision to have Depp on her show.

United States

Thobile Mazibuko