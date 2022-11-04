Rihanna dragged by fans for inviting Johnny Depp to her fashion show

Musician and businesswoman Rihanna is being dragged on social media for inviting Johnny Depp to make a guest appearance on her forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.
TMZ reports that Depp will be the first male in Savage X Fenty history to have a spotlight moment on the show.
Depp, who won a domestic violence case filed by his former wife Amber Heard, is seemingly being welcomed with open arms by the entertainment industry.
Earlier last month, he performed with Jeff Beck at The Anthem in Washington, where his attorneys were in attendance.
However, that is different on Twitter. Most people find it hard to forgive him, despite winning the case.
They have taken to the social media app to voice their opinions and question Rihanna’s integrity for associating with a man who was accused of domestic violence when she's also a domestic violence survivor.
Twitter user @overdramatique commented: “Rihanna is a billionaire, so that's strike one. One minute she's not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, and the next minute she's announcing she is, and for some reason, she invited Johnny Depp to be part of her show. Morals where?”
Another tweep @platformedboots said: “I’m sorry, but she’s lowkey always in support of suspicious and unsavoury characters so at this point, I have to believe it’s intentional and this is who she is.”
The Savage X Fenty show will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 9.
Below are more reactions from tweeps who are questioning Rihanna’s decision to have Depp on her show.
when will y’all stop letting rihanna get away with everything like the selective wholeness when it comes to her is insane… pic.twitter.com/mKC7SZdku1— Britt ~ fan acc (@taysrep89) November 3, 2022
Rihanna, herself a DV survivor? I just don't know what to say. https://t.co/QPtEQ1rVWC— Clare (@lanewfeministe) November 3, 2022
Mind you, Rih was praising Rachel Dolezal, Shaun King, praising slave plays, linking with R. Kelly, linking Dave Chappelle, etc. All that representation talk is just paying her bills.. She clearly stands for nothing. Except for maybe being rich.— Bella Goth 🎃👻 (@LilSexyCommie) November 3, 2022