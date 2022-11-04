Rihanna dragged by fans for inviting Johnny Depp to her fashion show

Musician and businesswoman Rihanna is being dragged on social media for inviting Johnny Depp to make a guest appearance on her forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. TMZ reports that Depp will be the first male in Savage X Fenty history to have a spotlight moment on the show.

Depp, who won a domestic violence case filed by his former wife Amber Heard, is seemingly being welcomed with open arms by the entertainment industry. Earlier last month, he performed with Jeff Beck at The Anthem in Washington, where his attorneys were in attendance. However, that is different on Twitter. Most people find it hard to forgive him, despite winning the case.

They have taken to the social media app to voice their opinions and question Rihanna’s integrity for associating with a man who was accused of domestic violence when she's also a domestic violence survivor. Twitter user @overdramatique commented: “Rihanna is a billionaire, so that's strike one. One minute she's not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, and the next minute she's announcing she is, and for some reason, she invited Johnny Depp to be part of her show. Morals where?” Rihanna is a billionaire, so that's strike one. One minute she's not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and the next minute she's announcing she is and for some reason she invited Johnny Depp to be part of her show. Morals where? — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) November 3, 2022 Another tweep @platformedboots said: “I’m sorry, but she’s lowkey always in support of suspicious and unsavoury characters so at this point, I have to believe it’s intentional and this is who she is.”

