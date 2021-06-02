Multi-faceted businesswoman and award-winning artist Rihanna launches her first-ever SavagexFenty Pride Collection.

Launched on June 1 to commemorate pride month, the Barbados singer featured a New York-based queer couple to be part of the campaign.

Ahmad Kanu and Rahquise Bowen are both models and content creators. They are excited to be part of a brand that is inclusive and promotes diversity.

Vogue reported that Kanu was mind-blown when he received an email from Rihanna’s team, wanting to work with him and his partner.

He added that having met on Tinder, they realised that they have a lot in common and are used to working together on fashion shoots since they are in the same industry.

“We hit it off right off the bat on our first date. We found out we had a lot in common: We both share the same birthday and are in the same line of work. Our first date went so well we had to see each other the next day. We’re always on the go, so it’s pretty great that we have each other to bring along,” explains Kanu.

For this campaign, Rihanna also worked with Quil Lemons, a 23-year-old black gay man who is the youngest photographer to shoot the cover of Vanity Fair.

Taking to Twitter, Lemons shared how grateful he is to be part of the campaign.

He said: “Rih approved! I am beyond honoured to have been asked to photograph Savage x Fenty’s first-ever pride campaign! Thank you, Rihanna, for trusting me with this huge project and for making me feel like family. #HappyPride #SavagexFenty.”

RIH APPROVED! I am beyond honored to have been asked to photograph @savagexfenty’s first ever pride campaign! Thank you @rihanna for trusting me with this huge of a project and for making me feel like family. #HAPPYPRIDE #SAVAGEXFENTY 🍋✨ pic.twitter.com/sQ13OXmEDY — QUIL LEMONS (@QUILLEMONS) June 1, 2021

Also part of the Savage x Fenty Pride campaign is plus-size model Dexter Mayfield, drag superstar Gigi Goode, and more.