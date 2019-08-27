Fashion icon and musician, Rihanna is set to host the second annual Savage x Fenty show. Picture: Instagram

Fashion icon and musician Rihanna is set to host the second annual Savage x Fenty show for the Fall/Winter 2019 collection.



Executive produced by Rihanna and produced by PRODJECT and Endeavor Content’s non-scripted group, the highly anticipated fashion experience will take place during New York Fashion Week in conjunction with NYFW on Friday, September 20 and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.





It will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage collection, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality.





“Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun. The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.













Following the live show, this year’s Savage X Fenty Show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide giving audiences both in-person and at home a door into the world of Savage X Fenty, as well as the chance to relive the experience again and again.





The Amazon Prime Video special will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes at the making of the show.





“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year. We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers,” said Rihanna.