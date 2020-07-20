Rihanna's braid me up sandals sold out in a day

Rihanna might have her fans waiting on tenterhooks for some news of her dropping new music - something she hasn't done in the last four years - but when it comes to fashion, she is giving them what they want.



Last week, the businesswoman and award-winning artist dropped a new collection of Fenty Braid Me Up sandals that sold out on the same day.

just stopping by to let y’all know these sold out. thank you @FentyOfficial gang! pic.twitter.com/Avkl4hhXqA — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 17, 2020

For this range, the “Work” hitmaker partnered with Amina Muaddi, a luxury shoe brand from Paris, France.

Eiffel Tower who?!

Next @FentyOfficial release is all about. SHOES ! Designed with @AminaMuaddi 👠🥰 Y’all ready? Dropping July 15th on https://t.co/GSpWS6tXxE pic.twitter.com/VmjpzNUCZv — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2020

And if you think that's all, wait until July 31, as that is when she'll be dropping a new Fenty Skincare range that she's been working on for the past two years.

THE NEW CULTURE OF SKINCARE. @fentyskin 👉🏿 July 31st exclusively at https://t.co/f8LNnr3cE8! Sign up to cop it before the launch 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/ezmKbFf7Cx — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 18, 2020

Interacting with her fans on social media, she revealed that the skincare range will cater for both men and women.




