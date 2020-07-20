LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
The new braid me up sandal by Fenty and Amina Muaddi. Picture: Instagram/@badgalriri.

Rihanna's braid me up sandals sold out in a day

Rihanna might have her fans waiting on tenterhooks for some news of her dropping new music - something she hasn't done in the last four years - but when it comes to fashion, she is giving them what they want.

Last week, the businesswoman and award-winning artist dropped a new collection of Fenty Braid Me Up sandals that sold out on the same day.


For this range, the “Work” hitmaker partnered with Amina Muaddi, a luxury shoe brand from Paris, France.


And if you think that’s all, wait until July 31, as that is when she’ll be dropping a new Fenty Skincare range that she’s been working on for the past two years.


Interacting with her fans on social media, she revealed that the skincare range will cater for both men and women.

