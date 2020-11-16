Rihanna’s Fenty drops second shoe collection

The 32-year-old singer's brand has joined forces once again with the Jordanian-Romanian designer for the new drop, which is comprised of four new show-stopping styles.

Priced from $700, it includes a pair of on-trend square-toed slingbacks, a corset pump, a sandal with diamante and satin straps, and a stiletto with ribbons all the way up to the knee.

Muaddi - who along with Fenty won the Collaborator of the Year Award at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, the shoe equivalent to the Oscars - and Fenty’s popular first collection flew off the shelves in July and soon sold out.

On what the aim was with the new drop, Muaddi said: “I wanted to create footwear that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine.”

Currently, the collection is available over on Fenty.com, but from November 14, they can be purchased via farfetch.com and levelshoes.com.