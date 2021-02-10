Rihanna’s Fenty fashion label is no more

Barbados-born singer and businesswoman Rihanna is closing down her fashion label, Fenty. According to WWD, the Work hitmaker and LVMH, the French luxury giant whom she had partnered with, mutually agreed to put Fenty on hold. While her beauty and lingerie labels seem to be doing well, it is not the case for her fashion brand, which launched two years ago. WWD reported that after LVMH published its third-quarter sales, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony admitted Rihanna’s luxury brand was still finding its way in the business of fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEИTY (@fenty) “On Fenty fashion, we are obviously still in a launching phase and we have to figure out exactly what is the right offer. It’s not something that is easy. We were starting entirely from scratch.

“Obviously, we have the great help from Rihanna on this, but I would say it’s still a work in progress when it comes to really define what the offer will be. We have successes, we have things that have worked less well, so we have to sort in between the two and really decide what should be the core strengths of the offer in the years to come.”

Fenty last showcased a collection in November 2020, partnering with one of Rihanna’s favourite shoe designers, Amina Muaddi, to release a footwear collection.

LVMH is now planning to focus on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. Fenty last posted on Instagram on January 1.