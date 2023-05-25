The entertainment industry has lost yet another icon following the passing of legendary singer Tina Turner. The news broke on Wednesday night that the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” hitmaker sadly passed away at age 83.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” reads a statement from the late rock star’s family. Known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll”, Turner was a stage freak. I may have never seen her perform live, but by watching her videos, I could feel her stage presence.

She was like Brenda Fassie, the kind of woman who let loose and gave it all when it came to music. And if you were to play “30 Seconds” and Tina Turner was on the card, the best clue would be “the singer with freaky hair”, and your teammate would immediately know who you’re referring to. Yes, Turner was known for having big, freaky hair. And during her performances, freakum dresses were her best options.

Tina Turner. Gold, black and red dresses with fishnets underneath were her favourites. And sometimes she would add a bit of denim jacket to her looks, but Turner was not an inch modesty. Most of her stage dresses were short because, besides the hair, she had to serve those long legs. And besides, who dances in long dresses? You have the answer.

“This is one of my favourite stage dresses, designed by my dear friend, the one and only Giorgio @armani. His outfits always made me feel powerful. A swatch of this dress – a piece of me, of my life on stage – is a part of every one of my birthday collectible books,” she once said as she posted a picture of a red Giorgio Armani dress. Now, we know that red is associated with power and attention, and that’s what Turner was known for. She was a head-turner and felt very powerful on stage.

Armani said: “Tina needed outfits that emphasised how dynamic and physical she is as a performer. My response was dramatic short dresses in silk jersey with all-over embroidery and crystals, or leggings with dynamité – to highlight what a powerful bundle of energy she is.” Tina Turner performs at the O2 Arena in London March 3, 2009. l REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH As the world mourns and remembers her as a music legend, let’s not forget that she was a fashion icon, too.