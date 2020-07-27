SA model Georgina Grenville secures the bag in Versace ad campaign

South African model, Georgina Grenville stars in the new Versace PreFall 2020 ad campaign. The Durban-born supermodel, now based in London, Paris and New York, took to social media to share snippets of the new campaign. For the campaign, Grenville leaves her luxurious home for the weekend, and before you know it, her daughters host a house party and turn it into something else. Upon return, she notices that something massive happened while she was away but is quickly distracted by her two dogs dressed in her heavy jewellery. View this post on Instagram And here it is... #VersacePrefall20 #VersaceHouseParty @versace amazing team 💛❤️💚 @benkelwaystudio @robirodriguez @kjeldgaard1 #allegraversacebeck @neilyoungbeauty @scooby63 @pg_dmcasting @andreacellerino @st.einberg @cynthiaarrebola @anitapozzo @slam_dulatov1 @thatismael @audrey_versace #djangoversaca It was as #fun as it #looks A post shared by Georgina Grenville (@georginagrenville) on Jul 25, 2020 at 1:31am PDT The model has also worked with other big brands, walking for Off White, Torm Ford, and Salvatore Ferragamo, to name but a few.

Below is some of her best work:

Other South African models who have walked on the international stage include Siphosethu Ncise, a young male model from Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Ncise was scouted by Robin Fryer at an open day at 20 Model Management in Woodstock back in 2018.

Ncise went to Milan, where he walked for Jil Sander at Milan Fashion Week and got a photoshoot with Paolo Roversi. The editorial with Roversi made it to Vogue Hommes.

We also have Zozibini Tunzi, who made her international debut at New York Fashion Week, walking for Maxhosa. All that happened before she became Miss Universe.

She was featured in the 'We Are Kings and Queens', a range that Maxhosa dropped just after Tunzi was announced as Miss South Africa 2019.