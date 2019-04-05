Sandton City was filled with all things glamour last night when the who’s who of fashion gathered at the RoofTop to experience another season of SAFW.

Local celebrities and influencers the likes of Tshepi Vundla, Melody Molale, Kim Jayde, Zuziwe Gcuku and other fashion “it girls” who sit front row seized the moment to show off their a-fashion game as they watched designers unveil luxury collections.

From when she posted a picture of her new blonde hair on Twitter we knew that Tshepi wasn’t going to play. She meant to turn heads, and she did.

She donned a black blazer matching it with pointed heels with her hair stealing all the limelight.

Tshepi Vundla. Picture: Instagram

Melody played it cool with a simple yet sophisticated outfit of olive high waist pants paired with a brown shirt.

Zuziwe Gcuku. Picture: Instagram.

Zuziwe Gcuku on the side killed it with all black everything while Kim Jayde looked gorgeous in a metallic olive jumpsuit by Nao Serati.