All eyes were on the Durban University of Technology students on day 3 of South African Fashion Week (SAFW) as the aspiring designers took to the runway to showcase their creative designs.



This year’s theme “Art of Fashion” focussed on self-expression.





Using recycled materials, the DUT class of 2018 showcased creations that are an expression of their identity.





The inspiration for their collections come from a global environment and how to leave a remarkable statement using their identity.





“Self-expression is our most basic form of art and without saying a word we can convey who we are, what we believe and give a piece of ourselves to be captured forever,” says Gideon, Creative Lecturer at DUT.





Each collection is a reflection of their personal development, style, and character. From the garments that were released, here are some of the designs that stood out the most.





Anya Louw









Hlengiwe Gumede







Katekani Moreku



Lungile Dlamini





Nasreem Paruk







Sizwe Mbokazi







Victoria Bosshoff







Zokuhle Dimba



