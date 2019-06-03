Nomzamo Mbatha looked gorgeous. Picture: @nomzamo_m Instagram.

After 25 years, the South African Music Awards attendees still can’t get the fashion right, sigh...



This past weekend, local musicians, celebs, fashionistas, and music lovers all gathered at Sun City for SAMA 25- the annual event that honours the country’s finest music talent over two days in key categories, as they battle for the South African industry’s highest honour – a statuette at the South African Music Awards.





Known for being a hot mess, this year’s red carpet was no different from the other years. We had the likes of LootLove who never disappoint when it comes to dressing up and of course, your Skolopad who can’t seem to get off the worst-dressed list.









It’s unfortunate that she couldn’t get all the limelight she usually gets because there was a lady who brought a whole lion to the red carpet. We appreciate innovation but that outfit was way too busy for our liking.









However, the hosts did come through and delivered on the looks. Mpho Popps killed the Papa Penny look but that doesn’t mean Papa Penny’s fashion sense is still not questionable.









The Nubian princess, Nomzamo Mbatha looked dazzling in a Gert-Johan Coetzee black number, so did Kelebogile Mabotja in TomiR.





One moment in time

Thank you for this honor @TheSAMAs #SAMA25



Ready to rock! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/K8ztwFOyHx — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) June 1, 2019





Melanie Bala was a goddess in a David Tlale snow white gown, one of the looks that stood out the most.









Kelly Khumalo looked cute in pink, however, she could’ve saved it for the Durban July. We were impressed by Lady Zamar's effort who donned a Biji - La Maison de Couture white gown.





Here’s more of what our celebs wore.