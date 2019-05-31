Celebrities are set to turn Sun City into a fashion frenzy with garments they are planning to wear to the South African Music Awards (Samas). Taking place tonight and tomorrow, the Samas is an annual event that honours the country’s finest music talent in key categories.

The theme for the 25-year milestone, is a throwback of the ’90s and early 2000s.

Hosting this event tonight will be Hulisani Ravele.

Tomorrow, Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala will be taking us back to the Studio Mix days while Twasa Seoke and Khuli Chana will help us relive the hit moments of 2000s when artists brought vibrancy to the music scene. Mpho Popps and Nomzamo Mbatha will hook us up with the current hits dating from 2010.

This year, our A-listers are giving young designers a chance to shine.

The No More Hunger hitmaker Khuli Chana will be dressed by the House of Ole, a local brand that specialises in women and menswear.

“I didn’t see this one coming. I’m rocking House of Ole and I’m really honoured and excited about the creative direction of the show to celebrate 25 years of the Samas. I also can’t wait to see Zakwe’s performance as he’ll be bringing a lot of rappers on stage,” says Khuli.

Khuli Chana will be hosting the SAMA25 with Twasa Seoke. Picture: Supplied.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha said one of her outfits was from New York and the rest were South African designs.

“When I received the email to co-host Sama25, three weeks ago, it was an honour that I just couldn’t refuse.

“Sharing a stage with my ultimate girl-crush Mel Bala was an incentive for a big YES. I had to quickly put together a team of my trusted creatives to bring my vision to that stage.

“I had my first fitting last Thursday in New York, and I am yet to fit the South African designs the stylist has assembled, as I wanted that touch too.

Even my hair and make-up guys have presented outstanding concepts for the looks. I can’t wait to see it all come together.

I am all about having fun in what I do and so will my wardrobe for the night be. I am not sure of the changes, but it won’t be more than four,” says Mbatha.

Nomzamo Mbatha in Orapeleng Modutle at the Veuve Clicquot event earlier this year. Picture: Instagram.

Ravele will be dressed by Antalene and Casalatdee, young designers from Limpopo.

Red carpet host Khanyi Mbau will wear a Ryan Keys creation.

“Everything that we’re doing for Khanyi is sexy, elegant, and classy. She said that she doesn’t want anything slutty or wacky in your face so we’re doing something different from what we usually do for her. We’re going ultra detail, fully beaded fabrics and 3D. We’re going properly over the top for all her looks,” said Keys.

Some of the celebs who stood out at the previous Samas are pictured above.



