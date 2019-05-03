Kim Kardashian West with her daughter North. (Picture: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are always one step ahead when it comes to fashion. So it's no surprise that their eldest daughter North is rapidly becoming a little fashionista. On Thursday, mom Kim posted a pic on her Instagram of 5-year-old North wearing a snakeskin print crop top, denim cut-off short, huge earrings and a pair of black sunglasses.

"I didn't think my daughter's love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I'll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things," says Kim in the caption.

The mom of three (soon the be four) confesses that she wouldn't share her sunglasses though.

"I made her these kid size @carolinalemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn't share mine lol! I love my fashionista Northie so much!" say Kim.

Kim has collaborated with eyewear brand Carolina Lemke on her own line of sunglasses.

North clearly has a keen sense of style and it's become quite evident in the outfits she's been spotted in.

Here are some of her looks we can't help but love:



