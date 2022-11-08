Sho Madjozi's Global Citizen outfit makes it to V&A Museum in London

South African musician Sho Madjozi is making waves on the international stage with her Global Citizens 2018 outfit. The xibelani dress inspired by her Tsonga culture is displayed at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the world’s leading museum of art, design and performance.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was designed by Onder Die Invloed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by It’s Sho time 🪩 (@shomadjozi) Real name, Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, Madjozi says she likes wearing xibelani when performing because it connects her to her roots. “My Tsonga culture is a huge part of what forms who I am. When I wear xibelani to perform, I imagine that all the Tsonga women in my family, past and present, are there with me on stage. How many of my fore-mothers wore this same garment and didn’t break or shrink in the face of tremendous challenges? I feel like I can do anything.”

Story continues below Advertisement