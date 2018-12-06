Summertime means more going out to play in the sun and to unleash the fashionista in you this season, you need to up your shoe game and step out in the most stylish yet comfortable shoes ever.

Espadrilles

The popular beach shoe has returned to the fashion fold with a variety of styles for the summer. A great pairing with espadrilles is a flowing summer dress or a cool pair of culottes with a blouse.





Espadrilles. Picture: Superbalist.

Mules

Owning a pair of mules allows you to pull out your inner chic as this shoe can be perfect for work or play. Mules usually come in a simple design which is great when pairing them with a t-shirt dress, a playsuit or chinos with a white shirt.

Mules. Picture: Footwork.

Patterns

There is a growing trend of summer shoes with patterns, whether it be floral patterns on heels, pom-poms on sandals or sneakers with creative designs on them. Patterned shoes work great with simple colours like white or black - as it gives your outfit a pop of colour.





Floral Vans. Picture: Pinterest.

White sneaker

The white sneaker is a staple item of clothing to own in one’s wardrobe. Sneakers like the Converse All Star are a great accessory for your outfit because you can wear them with pretty much anything and rock your casual look.

White All-Star. Picture: Pinterest.

Flip flops

These are not really the fanciest shoes on the shelf but they’re very comfortable. While they’re not ideal for prominent outing such as gala dinner, flip flops are the best for casual walks at the beach or picnic. Pair them with a colourful dress or denim short and lots of accessories.