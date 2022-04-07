Simple tips on how to dress for a video job interview

While many businesses have insisted that their staff move back to the workplace to try to resume was used to be a normal work environment, others have adapted to remote working which was considered to be the “new normal” during the height of the pandemic, as an option that works better for them and their employees. During lockdown virtual meetings were the only way staff were able to connect.

They replaced unnecessary “it could have been an email” meetings, and office wear was replaced by “above the keyboard” wear. In the beginning, everyone was so excited to see their colleagues that we all had our cameras on during those meetings. Virtual meetings kept people connected during lockdown. Picture: Pexels The novelty has since worn off and most of us keep our cameras off during meetings.

Remote working has not only allowed people to work from the comfort of their homes, it also allows them the freedom to work from just about anywhere they find themselves. This in turn means that companies are no longer restricted to hiring staff within their region or country. Both employers and employees can now cast their nets wider when seeking employment or filling job vacancies.

This leads me back to virtual meetings. No one will be hired for a job without going through, what many consider, the dreaded job interview. Face-to-face interviews can be daunting. Having to sit in the same room with your future boss can be intimidating. However, when applying for a remote position you no longer have to go into an office for an interview. Video interviews have replaced physical interviews.

With video interviews, “camera off” isn’t an option. This means you have to be as presentable as you would be for a “normal” face-to-face interview. So your usual video call, lounge or sleepwear, most definitely won't do. Here are 3 basic tips on what to wear during a video interview.

Keep it simple You’re applying for a professional job, so be professional about it. Stay away from over-the-top clothing items. Big puffy sleeves might be a huge trend right now, but not great for a serious interview. The same goes for your accessories. Swap large chandelier earrings for something more simple. If you’re going to wear any hair accessories it shouldn’t be anything over-the-top. Keep your look simple. Picture: Pexels Avoid patterned fabric

A crisp white shirt works just as well virtually as it does in person. Stripes and dots are a definite no-no. These often create a flickering or strobe effect, especially if you have a poor camera. Stick to solid colours, preferable nothing too bright, either. Hair and make-up We all know that video calls are often not very flattering, but it doesn’t mean you have to spend an hour doing your hair and make-up. Keep your hair neat and make-up simple. Remember it’s a job interview, not an online date.