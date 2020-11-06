Sinazo Janda wins 2020 allfashion sourcing Young Designer Competition
The 2020 allfashion sourcing Young Designer Competition winner has been announced.
The competition was open to designers, who are graduating in 2020, have recently graduated or are currently part of a design internship program. Among the 10 finalists who were selected by the Cape Town Fashion Council and esteemed trend forecaster Nicola Cooper, one person has been selected to showcase in Paris.
Sinazo Janda won an all-expenses-paid opportunity to participate at Texworld Paris in February 2021 (or later in the year depending on travel restrictions), and a R15 000 cash prize.
When asked how she feels about this life-changing opportunity, the Cape Town-based designer said: This means so much – to be recognised by people I have been following for so long. I am so grateful for everyone’s contribution to this industry. It’s difficult to have a breakthrough, and this will be so helpful in my career. I am going to use the cash to pay off my student loans from last year and start my own branded label.”
She said her winning design, a minimalistic fashion look, homes in on the ink-and-print trend. She said she wanted to create a look that could be trans-seasonal.
Coming second place was Hannah Wilson, whose design was inspired by the lockdown.
“Lockdown gave me the idea for my design. There is a perception with working from home that outfits can become frumpy – especially when one is social distancing. I want my look to reflect a sort of second skin or pair of pyjamas. Something comfortable and almost gender-neutral, but with a silhouette and Margiela-esque deconstructivism feel,” said Wilson.
