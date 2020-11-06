Sinazo Janda wins 2020 allfashion sourcing Young Designer Competition

The 2020 allfashion sourcing Young Designer Competition winner has been announced.

The competition was open to designers, who are graduating in 2020, have recently graduated or are currently part of a design internship program. Among the 10 finalists who were selected by the Cape Town Fashion Council and esteemed trend forecaster Nicola Cooper, one person has been selected to showcase in Paris.

Sinazo Janda won an all-expenses-paid opportunity to participate at Texworld Paris in February 2021 (or later in the year depending on travel restrictions), and a R15 000 cash prize.

Sinazo Janda’s winning designs. Picture: Supplied

When asked how she feels about this life-changing opportunity, the Cape Town-based designer said: This means so much – to be recognised by people I have been following for so long. I am so grateful for everyone’s contribution to this industry. It’s difficult to have a breakthrough, and this will be so helpful in my career. I am going to use the cash to pay off my student loans from last year and start my own branded label.”

She said her winning design, a minimalistic fashion look, homes in on the ink-and-print trend. She said she wanted to create a look that could be trans-seasonal.