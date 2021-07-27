Singer Pink offers to pay Norwegian women’s volleyball team fine for NOT wearing bikini bottoms

I might not be a major sports fan but when the Olympics comes around I like to check out the highlights at the end of the day. This past weekend I happened to come across a women’s beach volleyball match between Australia and Cuba and was shocked to see these bronzed tanned women playing the game in bikini tops and bottoms.

Not full, high-waisted bikini bottoms. Small low cut bottoms you’ll find girls wearing on the beach! Why are women participating in an Olympic sport wearing bikinis? Are their male counterparts going topless and wearing small briefs on the Olympic court?

Of course not! The men get to wear vests and long shorts. During the European Beach Handball Championship two weeks ago, Norway's women's beach handball team were fined because they refused to wear bikini bottoms during their bronze-medal match. The European federation called their kit improper and “a breach of clothing regulations”. The rules stipulate that women must wear bikini bottoms.