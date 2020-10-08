Siya Kolisi bags deal with international eyewear brand Oakley

Siya Kolisi has teamed up with Oakley. The sports star who became the first black man to be appointed as Test captain in the 126 years of the South African national team, said he was pleased to collaborating with such a brand.

He said: “To stand side by side with some of the world’s greatest athletes within the Oakley family is exciting. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve with this partnership and with the global platform that Oakley offers.”

Ben Goss, Oakley Global Marketing Director, said that the reason they chose Kolisi to represent their brand is that he is Rugby World’s most influential person.

“Siya’s pioneering spirit and passion for excellence are awe-inspiring. On and off the field, his ground-breaking impact is undeniable. We are so excited to have this force of nature as part of Team Oakley,” said Goss.

Kolisi’s journey has been beautiful to watch. From his childhood in a poverty-stricken area of the Eastern Cape, where he was raised by his grandmother, to getting a rugby scholarship at the age of 12, to being managed by Roc Nation Sports – he is an inspiration to many.