Siya Kolisi finds time for jokes as he and Rachel are voted SA’s most stylish couple

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa’s most stylish turned up for the glittering SA Style Awards in Sandton this weekend. One person that was noticeably absent was Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. He and wife Rachel Kolisi were voted SA’s most stylish couple. And while Rachel looked gorgeous in a Jessica Jane cocktail dress, Siya was back home taking his daddy duties very seriously. This didn’t stop him from taking a minute to give props to his queen while cracking a joke or two. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) Posting pictures of Rachel all dressed up before the awards ceremony, Siya wrote: “Heyi heyi come home wena and put on your sweatpants ! Raaa yanyisa mama wabantwana bam! Ndiqina umqolo ngawe and ndiyaziqenya ngawe! Ngca emntaneni MamRiri Rachel #sastyleawards2020”

Heyi heyi come home wena and put on your sweatpants ! Raaa yanyisa mama wabantwana bam! Ndiqina umqolo ngawe and ndiyaziqenya ngawe! Ngca emntaneni MamRiri Rachel #sastyleawards2020 pic.twitter.com/dxDa6LR8ye — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) November 22, 2020

Apparently, the rugby star prefers his wife in sweatpants and breast-feeding, a comment that left his followers in stitches.

Some even agreed that the couple were worthy recipients of the SA Style Awards honour.

“This is theeee cutest tweet,” commented one user.

This is theeee cutest tweet😩 — Gugu juje Keswa (@JujeGugu) November 23, 2020

“Enkosi @SiyaKolisi_Bear for loving and celebrating your wife the way you do,” said another.

Enkosi @SiyaKolisi_Bear for loving and celebrating your wife the way you do 🥰 — kelebogile (@kelebogile_God) November 22, 2020

And the memes just kept on coming...

One tweep even took a funny swipe at Siya, saying: “Reading this with your voice. la Raaaa.”

During the course of the evening, Rachel kept fans updated; even sharing a video of her walking the red carpet.