Sneaker LAB's eco-friendly cleaning wipes suitable for sneakers and surfaces

With the current global Covid-19 pandemic, it has become a matter of priority to ensure a germ-free hygienic environment. Washing hands, making sure objects are sanitised and using a sleeve when coughing are habits to practise on a daily, even in the absence of a virus.

These good habits include using environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions. Sneaker LAB's individual disposable is a sustainable way to keep surfaces clean. The wipes are made with a pro-bacteria concentrated solution, which breaks down natural waste.

Keeping clean on the go can prove challenging, but there is a way to beat the germs with an all-natural cleaning solution, that fits as easily into your pocket as it does your lifestyle and continues cleaning for up to 3 days after application.

Did you know that they offer on-the-go cleaning, suitable for most surfaces?

Try using environmentally sustainable wipes to:

1. Remove any lingering germs from counter tops and furniture

2. Wipe down your cellphone, screens and laptops.