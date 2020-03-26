Sneaker LAB's eco-friendly cleaning wipes suitable for sneakers and surfaces
With the current global Covid-19 pandemic, it has become a matter of priority to ensure a germ-free hygienic environment. Washing hands, making sure objects are sanitised and using a sleeve when coughing are habits to practise on a daily, even in the absence of a virus.
These good habits include using environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions. Sneaker LAB's individual disposable is a sustainable way to keep surfaces clean. The wipes are made with a pro-bacteria concentrated solution, which breaks down natural waste.
Keeping clean on the go can prove challenging, but there is a way to beat the germs with an all-natural cleaning solution, that fits as easily into your pocket as it does your lifestyle and continues cleaning for up to 3 days after application.
Did you know that they offer on-the-go cleaning, suitable for most surfaces?
Try using environmentally sustainable wipes to:
1. Remove any lingering germs from counter tops and furniture
2. Wipe down your cellphone, screens and laptops.
3. Tidy any smudges your children may leave behind, including toys and strollers.
4. Keep your car interior clean with a wipe down.
5. Give grimy hands a refresh.
6. Keep your sunglasses smudge-free and give your clothing a refresh.
7. Use on handles for hassle-free cleaning.
The pro-bacteria concentrated solution breaks down waste naturally. The solution is made from biologicals that bring excess dirt to the surface, which makes wiping it away much easier.
Not only designed to keep your sneakers looking their best, they’re a great at all round cleaning. Keep the wipes in your car, handbag or travel bag, and use them as your on-the-go all-natural cleaning product, that works!