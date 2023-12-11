Social media users call for Zara boycott due to latest campaign images

Spanish fast fashion retailer Zara has come under fire on social media after the release of their latest ad campaign, ‘The Jacket’. Images shared on their social media platforms show images that users have compared to scenes from the destruction in Gaza.

One of the posts, which has since been deleted from all their social media platforms, showed a model carrying a mannequin wrapped in white cloth and plastic over her shoulder. The campaign is part of the brand’s Atelier series, which it describes as “a limited-edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression”. The pictures were photographed by Tim Walker and art directed by French-American company Baron&Baron. The jackets were modelled by Kristen McMenamy, a famous American model, in a white room, surrounded by wooden crates, limbless mannequins and concrete rubble.

In response to the visual posted in X, one user @AbuHafsah1 responded with a visual of a woman holding a body wrapped in white cloth saying: “Don’t tell me this is a coincidence. @ZARA” Don’t tell me this is a coincidence @ZARA pic.twitter.com/RcSaHpSgSB — Abu Hafsah (@AbuHafsah1) December 10, 2023

Responding to the post, @SaadonTasnim tweeted: “Full of subliminal ‘hidden’ messages in their photoshoot just like those balenciaga ones. “The fashion industry is just like the music industry, filled with underlying tones of satanic messaging it’s revolting.” The hashtag #boycottzara started trending on X since the release of the campaign.

@AnamSalem posted the images, saying: "Marketing over a #genocide. New low. Our pain isn't for sale. Shame @ZARA #boycottZara."



