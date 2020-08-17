Somizi proves his heart of gold once again, offers fan his old clothes and shoes

If there’s one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s that Mzansi’s spirit of kindness and generosity never wanes. One local celebrity in particular has come through time and time again, trying his best to fill requests from his more than 2.2 million Twitter followers. It’s no wonder Somizi Mhlongo has been having a busy lockdown - he’s been doing the Lord’s work. Just last week the “Idols SA” judge responded to individual requests from his followers. From promising to buy one follower a set of Le Creuset pots to supporting a local fashion brand, Mhlongo’s acts of kindness haven’t gone unnoticed. So when Shimane Bethuky from Limpopo sent a special request to the reality TV star, of course Mhlongo responded. “Dear Somizi Mohale Mhlongo

“You said we should ask the Universe and it will respond

“I wrote this to ask the Universe to ask if I May please have your old clothes and shoes that you don’t wear any more,” tweeted Bethuky.

Within a matter of hours, Mhlongo responded with: “The universe has responded to timing is perfect.....I hope we wear the same sizes.....what's yo shoe and suit size.“

Bethuky could find himself the willing recipient of a luxe designer wardrobe. It’s a well-known fact that Mhlongo loves the finer things in life, including being an avid lover of local fashion label Rich Mnisi.

For their traditional and white weddings, both Somizi and husband Mohale were dressed by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

The "Idols SA" judge is also giving upcoming fashion designers an opportunity to make him killer outfits for the new season of the reality show.