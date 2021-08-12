South African celebrities exposed for wearing ’fake’ Gucci

It is common for most celebrities to wear designer clothes once they become famous. For some, it’s a symbol of status that they have made it.

For others, it’s simply the love of finer threads. However, not all of them wear the real thing. There is an Instagram account @fake_guccicommunitysa aimed at exposing celebrities who allegedly wear counterfeit designer brands.

Big Nuz member and Babes Wodumo’s baby daddy Mampintsha, appeared twice on the page for his Gucci bucket hats. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fake Gucci Community SA (@fake_guccicommunitysa) It has alleged that Mampintsha has a collection of fake Gucci hats. Another musician Big Zulu, has been exposed by the page's admin for allegedly wearing a fake Gucci hat.