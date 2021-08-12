South African celebrities exposed for wearing ’fake’ Gucci
It is common for most celebrities to wear designer clothes once they become famous.
For some, it’s a symbol of status that they have made it.
For others, it’s simply the love of finer threads.
However, not all of them wear the real thing.
There is an Instagram account @fake_guccicommunitysa aimed at exposing celebrities who allegedly wear counterfeit designer brands.
Big Nuz member and Babes Wodumo’s baby daddy Mampintsha, appeared twice on the page for his Gucci bucket hats.
It has alleged that Mampintsha has a collection of fake Gucci hats.
Another musician Big Zulu, has been exposed by the page's admin for allegedly wearing a fake Gucci hat.
Shawn Mkhize’s stylist, Shaun Stylist, who has been accused several times by the public for allegedly wearing fake designer clothes, also made it to the page.
He was exposed for his Gucci tie, Gucci bag, Gucci belt, and so much more.
Socialite Mabhodo was also accused of allegedly wearing fake Gucci pants.
Nowadays, it’s hard to tell if someone is wearing the real thing or not.
I mean, many people manufacture counterfeit products that look like the original.
Also, in Joburg, there is China Mall, a shopping complex that sells thousands of counterfeit goods.
So, it is unclear whether these people bought their stuff at the Gucci store in Diamond Walk, Sandton City, or they got it as imports from their aunts who work overseas.
