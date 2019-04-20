Sacrosanct design. Picture: Supplied.

Milan Design Week recently hosted South African designers who exhibited their work at Ventura Future Base in the Tortona District as part of a striking installation entitled Sacrosanct.



Sponsored by Nando’s, six of our local designers had their work perused by over 100 000 visitors at the exhibition curated by Thabisa Mjo of Mash T Design Studio, with mentorship from Tracy Lee Lynch, Creative Director of the Nando’s Design Programme.





Mpho Vackier, Nkuli Mlangeni, Agrippa Hlophe, Bonolo Chepape, Candice Lawrence, and Laurie Wiid are all the designers who exhibited at Ventura Future.





Oromo chair by The Urbanative. Picture: Supplied.





Ventura Future is a platform for young designers, offering the best of contemporary design from a mix of international academies, designers, brands and labels.





Vic yards. Picture: Supplied.





“Our bold South African aesthetic and powerful inclusion of craft was truly celebrated. This aspect of our design elevated the curated pieces that were shared and created the opportunity to share personal stories relating to our diverse culture.





"Design has the power to connect people and to challenge perceptions, to see this happening on the stand was the most powerful experience,” says Tracy Lee Lynch, Creative Director of the Nando’s Design Programme.





Wiide design dark cork pendant. Picture: Supplied. Wiide design dark cork pendant. Picture: Supplied.





Milan is just the beginning, the Nando’s Design Programme aims to exhibit collaboratively with South African designers at other international design fairs in the foreseeable future.



