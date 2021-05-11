South African model Sethu stars in latest Gucci campaign

South African model Siphosethu Ncise, known as Sethu, is waving our flag high as he stars on the latest campaign for Gucci, titled Ouverture.

Taking to an Instagram page where he has over 20K followers, Sethu shared images of himself dripping in Gucci.

He said: “What a dream ... I’ve always had great admiration for the work of @alessandro_michele the first designer I got to personally work with when I started my modelling career four years ago. Thank you for the love @gucci 🙏🏽🙏🏽made so many great memories and friends. #gucciouverture.”

The model has also worked with other luxury designers such as Fendi. He made his Fendi debut at Milan Fashion Week in January last year when he walked for the brand at its fashion show.

He has also worked for other big brands like Versace, Dunhill, Lanvin, Valentino and Zegna.

Below are some of his best fashion looks.

In November last year, he also featured on the Tom Campaign where he modelled not only for the clothes, but for the brand’s eyewear collection.

Sethu is signed under several model agencies, including Soul Artist Management, Elite Paris, Elime Milan, Storm Management, Brooks Modelling Agency, Uno Models, IMM Bruxelles, 20 Model Management, Mega Model Agency and Select Model Management Stockholm.