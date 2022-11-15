Soweto Fashion Week makes a comeback

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Soweto Fashion Week returns to Soweto Theatre. The fashion show is themed “Trans-seasonal presentation showcase”, in which six designers will be showcasing their latest collections for one day only.

Dejavu Not A Secret, UJU Designs, N.O.T.E, Fresh Wear, SIBU FDB and Makgale will be showcasing on December 2. View this post on Instagram A post shared by sibu fdb (@sibufdb) Stephen Manzini, who founded Soweto Fashion Week in 2011, said guests can expect all the latest trends from the local designers. “Those attending Soweto Fashion Week can expect high fashion from both established to relatively unknown brands such as Makgale third runner-up, and N.O.T.E winner of the SABC1 fashion competition Raw Silk, Mercia Ramagaga, who’s showcased at the London Fashion Week and other international platforms, to name a few. After Covid-19 and a two-year block of events, our passion is still consistently unearthing top talent in the fashion industry. Soweto is alive with creativity, with many designers longing to establish themselves on big stages, and that’s what we are all about.”

Vincent Motau, the general manager of Soweto Theatre, said he was happy that Soweto creatives were able to utilise their facilities to showcase their talent. “Soweto Fashion Week does not only place the South African fashion, beauty and modelling industries on the stage, but it places our world-class facilities for the world to see what more can be done in a theatre space. It showcases our contribution to this immensely growing industry. As we sit at the heart of the most famous township, we are proud to be a part of this force promoting the work of young black designers from different townships and those from urban areas and abroad.” Tickets start from R50 and are available at Soweto Theatre or via 0861 670 670.